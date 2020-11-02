Authorities investigating death of woman in rural Cerro Gordo fire

A 66-year-old Cerro Gordo woman died Sunday at the scene of rural residential fire, Macon County Corner Michael Day said.
In a news release, Day said the fire, which destroyed the residence and required multiple departments to control, is being investigated by the office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family.
