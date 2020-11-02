 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigating death of woman in rural Cerro Gordo fire
0 comments
alert top story

Authorities investigating death of woman in rural Cerro Gordo fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 66-year-old Cerro Gordo woman died Sunday at the scene of rural residential fire, Macon County Corner Michael Day said.

In a news release, Day said the fire, which destroyed the residence and required multiple departments to control, is being investigated by the office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Central Illinois fire departments through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News