Autopsy reveals Decatur victim died from single gunshot wound

DECATUR — An autopsy shows that Decatur homicide victim Tiebryis R. May was killed by a single bullet wound to the chest, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a news release Tuesday.

May, 22, died at 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the operating room of Decatur Memorial Hospital. He had been brought to the hospital at 3:14 a.m. by private car after the shooting happened in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street.

Decatur man Jackie G. Deberry, 46, was arrested by Decatur police later on Sunday and booked on preliminary charges of first degree murder and violation of parole. He is currently held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million. Deberry has yet to enter a formal plea in court.

A check of Illinois Department of Corrections records shows Deberry was sentenced in 2019 in Piatt County to seven years in prison after being convicted of dealing in cocaine. And he was also sentenced to six years for the same offense in the same year after being convicted in Macon County Circuit Court.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.