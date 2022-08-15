Backpack attack leaves Decatur man with stab wounds, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man reportedly clobbered by a backpack being wielded as a weapon told police he didn’t even realize he’d been stabbed until he found blood leaking from his left shoulder.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police described the 44-year-old man as needing multiple stitches to close the wound when he was treated in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Dawson Roberts, said it turned out there was a knife inside the backpack. It had cut the victim after the backpack was used as a makeshift club to beat him by the victim’s 44-year-old brother.

Roberts said the brother does not live with the victim at a house in the 900 block of East Whitmer Street but had gained entry on the afternoon of July 8. The victim was attacked after telling the man he had to leave and told police he had also been dragged to the ground during the confrontation and had sustained further injury.

The suspect was found and arrested July 18 and booked on preliminary charges of home invasion and aggravated domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be free.

He also faces additional charges of violating the sex offender registration rules and failing to report an address change.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.