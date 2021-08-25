Bail reduced for accused Forsyth killer, but not as much as he wanted

DECATUR — Accused murderer Phillip J. Gehrken persuaded a judge to reduce his bail, but by nowhere near the amount he wanted.

Gehrken, from Forsyth, was being held in the Macon County Jail on bail set at $1.5 million.

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Tuesday asking for that to be cut to $500,000 and while Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith agreed $1.5 million was “ a little high”, he wasn’t prepared to go as low as Gehrken pleaded.

Griffith then set the new bail amount at $1 million, which means Gehrken would have to post a bond of $100,000 to be released. A check of jail records Wednesday showed that the defendant remained behind bars.

Gehrken, 52, is pleading not guilty to three alternate counts of first degree murder after prosecutors say he shot 51-year-old Kevin Cooper to death on the evening of July 11 at a property Gehrken owns in rural Argenta.

Presenting the case for a bail reduction, defense attorney Monroe McWard said his client suffered from a variety of medical maladies ranging from diabetes to sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome.

McWard said he wasn’t faulting the quality of care available at the jail, but said Gehrken, who controlled his diabetes through diet and exercise, would be better able to do that if he was not incarcerated.

The lawyer said Gehrken’s construction company livelihood was crumbling while he was locked up and said his client would be better able to assist in preparing for the murder trial if he was at liberty.

McWard also said one of the conditions of reviewing bail is “the likelihood of this case being successfully prosecuted.” He told Griffith that a sworn Macon County Sheriff’s Office affidavit about the case gave solid grounds for Gehrken sustaining a case of self-defense.

He described Cooper as attacking Gehrken before he was fatally shot. “In this case I think our client has very clearly established self-defense,” added Monroe. “Whether or not the state can prove or disprove that will be what we find out.”

He also described Cooper as a man with a “long criminal history” and a reputation for violence. A check of court records show Cooper had pending charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing bodily harm and vehicular invasion before he died.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry counter-argued that the case for self-defense was anything but clear from the police report and that dealing with diabetes is something the jail handles routinely.

“And $1.5 million is on the low end for a murder bond in my experience,” he added. He said the purpose of setting bail was to protect the public and Gehrken stood accused of “the most serious crime on the books, or one of them.”

Announcing his decision, Griffith noted that Gehrken also has a criminal history and pending cases accusing him of dealing in cocaine and cannabis. The judge also expressed some doubts about the solidity of a defense of self-defense and said the conclusion on that would have to wait. “In terms of self-defense, I don’t know…” he told Gehrken.

“I haven’t heard all the facts, I haven’t heard all the evidence.”

