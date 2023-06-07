DECATUR — The jailed man accused of stalking a Decatur city councilman at his workplace and home got his bail reduced by a judge, but not by as much as he wanted.

Jonathan W. Hovey was hoping to see the $100,000 bail cut to $25,000 when he pleaded for a reduction before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton. But he had to make do with bail reset at $50,000, requiring him to post a $5,000 bond to be freed.

Speaking at the Tuesday bail hearing, defense attorney Mark Morthland argued there was no need for bail to be set so high. He described his client as a lifelong resident of Decatur (the Macon County Jail booking information lists his address as Forsyth) who can’t afford to get out of jail with bail set at $100,000.

“He also doesn’t have any prior convictions on his record, so I would suggest he is not a flight risk,” Morthland said. “...And based upon the non-serious nature of the crimes, it would be appropriate to reduce his bond to maybe $25,000.”

Hovey is denying charges of “stalking causing a person distress” for showing up at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center May 16 where Councilman Ed Culp is Director of Training.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur Police said Hovey claimed to be seeking a job and made strange statements that disturbed Culp. The councilman had rapidly ended the conversation, he is quoted as saying, after he realized Hovey had been linked to sexual assault allegations in McLean County (those charges were later dismissed).

Later that day, however, Hovey had shown up at Culp’s home after tracing where he lived, and earlier placed a call to Culp’s wife which she had not answered.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Sydney Niebrugge said the prosecution wanted bail left where it was. “We do believe that the crime committed was serious,” she told the judge.

“With stalking and following Mr. Culp home from his workplace, contacting his wife, he has placed that family in fear of something happening to them.”

After agreeing to reduce the bond, Shelton reminded Hovey that he will also be subject to electronic GPS monitoring upon release. He will be forbidden from coming within 500 feet of both where Culp works and his home and ordered to make no attempt to contact the councilman or his wife.

