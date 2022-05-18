Bail set at $5 million for Decatur man accused of killing woman, dismembering her body

DECATUR — Weighing the evidence against Troy D. Slaw — the Decatur man accused of murdering a woman and cutting up her body — a judge Wednesday agreed to set bail at $5 million.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes told the 45-year-old Slaw there was probable cause to believe he had killed and dismembered 41-year-old Decatur resident Norma J. Crutchfield. She’s been missing since November 1 of 2020 and Decatur police said they are still hunting for her remains.

“Looking at the sworn statement (from police) there is probable cause to believe that the offense of first degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death occurred,” said judge Forbes.

“...There is information to believe that this was witnessed and that a witness has come forward to provide this information; there is also some DNA evidence that would support the charge.”

Slaw, who appeared in front of the judge surrounded by court security officers and Macon County Jail staff, was led away after being told he will brought back to court for a preliminary hearing May 25.

A co-defendant, Chase N. Freeman, 23, is also being held in the Macon County Jail after being arrested on charges of concealing a homicidal death and dismembering a body. He is due to make a court appearance Tuesday.

