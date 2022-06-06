Bail set for Decatur man as police continue to probe two gun deaths

DECATUR — As detectives continue to probe two Decatur shooting deaths, a man arrested in the wake of one of them — Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett — appeared in court and had bail set at $250,000.

Wright-Jarrett, 18, was taken into custody as police investigated the early Sunday morning gun death of 20-year-old Sadarius D. Givens. Officers had responded at 2:03 a.m. to 333 E. Center St., the Concord apartment building, where they found the body of Givens.

An update Monday from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said that an autopsy showed Givens had died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Wright-Jarrett has been charged with the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said he had been out on bond at the time of his arrest following a previous charge of aggravated unlawful use of a gun.

After Monday's Macon County Circuit Court bond hearing, Wright-Jarrett will need to post a bond of $25,000 to be released from the Macon County Jail.

Police had said they anticipated more arrests in the killing of Givens and Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said Monday that investigations were continuing in that case, and in the murder of Dameon T. Blue, 43, who was also shot to death in a separate incident early Sunday. Police responding to reports of shots fired at 4:20 a.m. had found his body in the 1100 block of East Condit Street.

Day said Monday that an autopsy on Blue showed the cause of death to be “multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso and to the extremities.”

Police had fanned out across the neighborhood gathering evidence and seeking witnesses and information about Blue’s death. Carroll said police had no new arrest information so far in the case of Blue or Givens.

Anyone who does have information that could help the police can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

