Baseball bat attack knocks Decatur woman's tooth out, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is jailed after he hit a woman in the face so hard with a baseball bat it knocked one of her front teeth out.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 29-year-old victim as saying she had been visiting the 61-year-old man at his home early Saturday when he “began acting different.”

Officer Nicholas Boleman, who signed the affidavit, then quotes the woman as telling police: “(She) said she was going to leave and (he) got mad.

“She said when she was leaving he jumped on her. She advised she threw him off of her. She stated he grabbed a bat and swung it approximately five times at her. She said she was struck in the hand, arm and the face with the bat. She advised she was hit so hard that it knocked her front upper tooth out.”

The woman called police after she fled and Boleman said he found her “with a very deep laceration” above the upper right side of her lip. He said the cut was bleeding and he confirmed that one of her upper front teeth was missing; he also noted her left hand was swollen and her tank top shirt had been ripped.

Boleman said police found “a large aluminum baseball bat” in the man’s home and he was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that the man remained in custody with bail set at $25,000, requiring him to post a $2,500 bond to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $30,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.