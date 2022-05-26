Bat found in Macon County tests positive for rabies

There have now been four rabid bats identified in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The others were in Champaign, Jackson and Will counties.

“It was reported to us by the owner of the dog,” said Amanda Fisher, shelter manager at Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “They knew enough to call us to report the dog had been chewing on a bat outside.”

The dog's owner didn't touch the bat, which was gravely injured, and set a pot over the animal until animal control officers could arrive to pick it up. By then the bat had died, Fisher said, and it was sent to be tested. Rabies tests can't be done on a live animal and the bat would have had to be euthanized if it weren't already dead.

Fortunately for the dog, it was current on its rabies shots and could be quarantined at home for the required 45 days.

“That makes a huge difference in the protocol required to maintain public safety,” Fisher said. “This dog, the owners were able to keep it at home, and follow up with their veterinarian and get a booster shot (for rabies). The owners will make sure to let the vet and us know of any symptoms, anything out of the ordinary for the dog. Had the dog not been current, it can be very hairy, and can require a quarantine for up to six months or longer, at a facility. They can't be quarantined at home, and it could have been a death sentence for the dog.”

Bats, skunks, foxes, coyotes and raccoons are considered most worrying for having rabies in Illinois, Fisher said, and should be avoided. If you wake up in the night and there's a bat in your bedroom, you should call animal control immediately. Bats' teeth are so tiny that you could have been bitten and not realize it.

If you see one of the susceptible animals acting oddly or out and about during a time that isn't normal – such as bats flying around during daylight hours – that, too, should be reported, she said. If you are bitten by an animal you should receive rabies treatment as a precaution.

If you have been bitten by any animal, seek immediate medical attention. Animal bites may also become infected with bacteria. Rabies preventive treatment, if needed, must begin quickly.

And keep your own pets current on their rabies vaccinations, said Dr. Larry Baker of Northgate Pet Clinic. That made all the difference for the dog that killed the rabid bat.

“Rabies vaccinations are safe for dogs and very good,” Baker said. “This is the first case (of rabies) I can remember seeing for a long time. We had a case about five or six years, ago, but this bat hadn't bitten anybody.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

