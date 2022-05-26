Bat found in Macon County tests positive for rabies

The dog's owner didn't touch the bat, which was gravely injured, and set a pot over the animal until animal control officers could arrive to pick it up. By then the bat had died, Fisher said, and it was sent to be tested. Rabies tests can't be done on a live animal and the bat would have had to be euthanized if it weren't already dead.
Fortunately for the dog, it was current on its rabies shots and could be quarantined at home for the required 45 days.
“That makes a huge difference in the protocol required to maintain public safety,” Fisher said. “This dog, the owners were able to keep it at home, and follow up with their veterinarian and get a booster shot (for rabies). The owners will make sure to let the vet and us know of any symptoms, anything out of the ordinary for the dog. Had the dog not been current, it can be very hairy, and can require a quarantine for up to six months or longer, at a facility. They can't be quarantined at home, and it could have been a death sentence for the dog.”
Bats, skunks, foxes, coyotes and raccoons are considered most worrying for having rabies in Illinois, Fisher said, and should be avoided. If you wake up in the night and there's a bat in your bedroom, you should call animal control immediately. Bats' teeth are so tiny that you could have been bitten and not realize it.
If you see one of the susceptible animals acting oddly or out and about during a time that isn't normal – such as bats flying around during daylight hours – that, too, should be reported, she said. If you are bitten by an animal you should receive rabies treatment as a precaution.
If you have been bitten by any animal, seek immediate medical attention. Animal bites may also become infected with bacteria. Rabies preventive treatment, if needed, must begin quickly.
And keep your own pets current on their rabies vaccinations, said Dr. Larry Baker of Northgate Pet Clinic. That made all the difference for the dog that killed the rabid bat.
“Rabies vaccinations are safe for dogs and very good,” Baker said. “This is the first case (of rabies) I can remember seeing for a long time. We had a case about five or six years, ago, but this bat hadn't bitten anybody.”
SAFETY TIPS
The following tips can help prevent the spread of rabies:
• Do not touch, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick, wild animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.
• Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn to reduce the risk of exposures to rabid animals.
• Maintain homes and other buildings so bats cannot get inside.
• If a bat is in your home, do not release the bat outdoors until after speaking with animal control or public health officials.
• After consulting with animal control or public health officials, the bat may need to be captured for rabies testing to determine if you need preventive treatment.
THURSDAY, Jan. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Three people died recently in the United States recently from rabies linked to bats, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. They bring the total number of U.S. rabies cases in 2021 to five.