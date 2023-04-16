DECATUR — The death of the victim has led to aggravated battery charges being dropped against a Decatur man.

Rocky J. Damery had been arrested and charged following an alleged assault in which he left a 64-year-old man with a bloody nose and abrasions after a fight in the The Finish Line bar in Macon around 12 a.m. Sept. 4. Damery had consistently denied the charge.

The case had been set for a jury trial April 11, but the subsequent death of the victim, and principal witness, had seen the case die with him, according to Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.

“We had no choice after the unfortunate death of the victim,” Rueter said. “And there was no connection at all between the death and the assault case.”

Damery had also been facing charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. But Rueter said there had been no blood, breath or field sobriety tests to back those allegations up, and his office did not feel confident going forward with those counts either.

