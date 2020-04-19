Beautify Decatur Coalition keeps cleaning up

“We realize that we may need to make adjustments on that,” Avery said.

Other springtime features provided by the coalition are still in the works, including planters and hanging baskets found throughout the downtown area. “We can assure the public that we are going to do everything we can to continue to make Decatur and the downtown beautiful,” Davis said. “We may alter the way it’s done, depending on if the order is lifted or if it's still in place.”

Right now, members of the coalition can continue to encourage the community to keep their neighborhoods litter free.

Opportunities to be litter free have been spreading out into other public places as well. The coalition is working with businesses to provide cigarette butlers or receptacles around town. “We will experiment with different styles, which ones are easier to clean out, and the easiest for consumers to use,” Davis said.

The coalition has been communicating with the Decatur Area Arts Council in sponsoring a 2020 summer mural. “Some sort of litter prevention mural,” Davis said. “But that is on hold until the arts council comes back.”