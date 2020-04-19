Beautify Decatur Coalition keeps cleaning up

DECATUR — During this time of isolation, the one outdoor activity the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends is to simply take a walk.
The Beautify Decatur Coalition recommends grabbing a bag and picking up the garbage in the neighborhood while you are at it.
Last year, members began the anti-litter campaign Be a Dear, Put it Here.
“This was the kick-off,” said Beautify Decatur Coalition board member Jill Davis.
One way the board brought attention to the campaign was to create a litter critter, the trashy sculpture located in Overlook Adventure Park north of Nelson Park. The white-tailed deer, Illinois’ state animal, is made of wrought iron bars and stuffed by volunteers with garbage collected from around the park.
“The trash had to be plastic and clean,” said Susan Avery, another board member. “We washed it out.”
“We didn’t want to attract bees and stink,” Davis said.
This year, the campaign has reached further into Decatur with advertisements on billboards located on 22nd Street just north of the William Sands Bridge, or Staley Viaduct, at the edge of Mervis Recycling.
A picture of the deer and a garbage greet drivers as they cross the bridge. The words “Be a Dear. Put it Here” remind the community to discard litter. The board has also distributed auto window clings to car owners in hopes of catching the attention of other drivers.
The shelter-in-place orders have prevented the coalition board members from other Beautify campaign activities. “Any of our spring events, as of right now, are postponed,” Avery said. However, the coalition suggests people who are walking through their neighborhoods continue picking up litter and throwing it away.
“Bring a litter bag and pick up the litter that you see as you do your walk,” Avery said.
Before the coronavirus swept the globe, Decatur planned to take part in the America In Bloom competition this summer. However, the national beautification contest was canceled this year.
“We will be entering it, but it will be in 2021,” Davis said.
The local Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest is still in the planning stages. The annual competition highlights businesses and their curb appeal.
“We realize that we may need to make adjustments on that,” Avery said.
Other springtime features provided by the coalition are still in the works, including planters and hanging baskets found throughout the downtown area. “We can assure the public that we are going to do everything we can to continue to make Decatur and the downtown beautiful,” Davis said. “We may alter the way it’s done, depending on if the order is lifted or if it's still in place.”
Right now, members of the coalition can continue to encourage the community to keep their neighborhoods litter free.
Opportunities to be litter free have been spreading out into other public places as well. The coalition is working with businesses to provide cigarette butlers or receptacles around town. “We will experiment with different styles, which ones are easier to clean out, and the easiest for consumers to use,” Davis said.
The coalition has been communicating with the Decatur Area Arts Council in sponsoring a 2020 summer mural. “Some sort of litter prevention mural,” Davis said. “But that is on hold until the arts council comes back.”
For the mural project to progress, a business will need to suggest their building, an idea will have to be voted on and an artist will need to be selected.
As the opportunities begin to open, the public will be invited to come together for various group litter pickup opportunities.
In the meantime, garbage continues to be found in neighborhoods and other areas of Decatur. Members of the coalition suggest releasing your frustration by picking up garbage wherever you are.
“Around the city, there are plenty of places,” Avery said.
