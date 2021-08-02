Bench trial in Mount Zion theft case delayed

DECATUR — The three-year-old case accusing Tamme R. King of stealing more than $100,000 from her Mount Zion employer is going to drag on a little longer before it gets resolved.

King, 59, had been scheduled to face a bench trial Monday afternoon before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes. She is denying theft charges that say she siphoned off the cash while working in the office of the Mt. Zion Self Storage business.

Asked by the judge if the case was ready to go ahead, defense counsel Steve Jones replied that it wasn’t, and requested a “small continuance” which the judge granted before setting a pretrial bench hearing for Thursday.

Commenting after Monday’s court hearing, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter would only say there are some “evidentiary issues that necessitated the postponement” of the bench trial.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think they are trying to work those out,” he added, but would not elaborate.

One evidence issue that has emerged previously is precisely how much King is accused of taking. Jones said earlier that an accountant hired by the defense had come up with a different and lesser number compared to that cited by the prosecution.

A sworn affidavit from the Mount Zion Police Department had claimed King stole some $117,469.43 between 2012 and 2017 before the losses were discovered and she was fired.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.