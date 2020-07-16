Black Iron Coffee owners say temporary closing 'indirectly related' to coronavirus

DECATUR — In a note to its customers Thursday, Black Iron Coffee Company explained how COVID-19 was “indirectly related” to its extended closure.
“We at Black Iron wish to clear up any confusion over our recent closure,” owners Jason and Danielle Feller wrote.
The note goes on to detail how a part-time employee informed them on July 2 about having contact with a person being tested for coronavirus two days prior. The employee was placed on immediate leave and had not worked since.
“The employee did not show any symptoms at the time,” the note stated, but did test positive for the virus on July 12.
The note goes on to say they immediately reached out to the health department for guidance after learning of the diagnosis.
“We were not required to close or take any other special precautions,” the note stated.
However, because of concerns shared by some employees who wanted to be tested before returning to work, which led to the business being short of workers, the Fellers said the decision was made to close Monday to allow time for those tests. They said all tests came back negative.
They planned to reopen Thursday, 14-days after the last contact with the infected employee, but have since decided to open on Monday.
“We hope this does not negatively impact our sacred relationships with our amazing and loyal customers,” they wrote. “Our customers are the foundation of Black Iron Coffee Company. We are forever grateful for all past and future support from our pillars: you. Thank you for standing by us.”
This marked the second Decatur restaurant closing this month related to coronavirus.
An employee of the Taco Bell at 1991 Mount Zion Road tested positive this month, officials said. A company spokesperson in an email at the time said the restaurant was closed Thursday after they were notified. Employees who are "directly exposed to or diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19" will be required to self-quarantine, the official said.
