DECATUR — Police described the bloody scene that confronted them when they arrived at a Forsyth group home and found three female residents badly beaten; one of whom later died.

The prosecution evidence was presented Thursday at what is known as a discharge hearing for mentally ill defendant Carson H. Hagood, 41, who was also a resident of the Hickory Point Terrace group home.

The hearing, which is not finished, will leave Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton to decide whether Carson is guilty of murder but mentally unfit to stand trial and so must remain in a secure state treatment facility, where he is now.

Or the judge could rule he is not guilty by reason of insanity. If the judge were to reach that decision, and assuming she finds Carson in need of further treatment, the law says he could be held in a secure hospital for up to the maximum time he would have been sentenced to for murder — in this case, 60 years.

Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies Brian Hickey and Evan Ryan said they responded to frantic 911 calls from group home staff in the early morning of Jan. 26, 2022. The police found victims Susie Lauderdale, 56, Kara Norrington, 48 and Lynn Umphreys lying on the floor bleeding from head wounds after having been beaten and stomped.

The 58-year-old Umphreys would die from her wounds about two weeks later. Hagood is pleading not guilty to her murder and the attempted murder of the other women.

Hickey said when he arrived at the home he had been met by a desperate worker pleading for help: “She was frantically screaming for me to enter the group home ‘Before he kills somebody,’” Hickey told the court.

“Upon entering, I found a white male subject (Carson) laying face down on the floor; next to him was a female subject (Norrington) who was very badly beaten lying inches from him.”

Hickey said Carson was unhurt but turned out to be spattered with the blood of his victims. Ryan said the other victims all had similar injuries resulting from severe head trauma.

Hagood was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital where he spoke briefly to police and attending doctors. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, questioning Deputy Ryan, asked: “And did he (Carson) indicate something to the effect of ‘I tried to kill three people because this morning I prayed to Satan?”

“Yes, he said that as well,” replied Ryan, who also said Carson spoke in a calm voice and wasn’t aggressive.

Detective Cody Woods said he heard Carson explaining what he had done to the hospital doctors. “He made a statement that he attempted to kill three people this morning and he purposely put his shoes on because he knew it would cause more damage to the victims.”

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders had earlier cross-examined Alicia J. Cofer, a non-medical worker at the group home, about the circumstances surrounding Carson at the time of the attacks. The 35-year-old woman had been an eye-witness before fleeing outside because she feared for her own life.

Sanders asked her if Hagood had been on a suicide watch, subject to checks every 15 minutes, after threatening to kill himself by drinking anti-freeze. Cofer said the suicide watch was correct, and she had heard from others about him talking of ending his life with anti-freeze.

“So while he was on suicide watch he wasn’t restricted to his room or anything like that?” Sanders asked.

“I don’t believe so, I’m not quite sure,” Cofer replied. She had testified that she found Hagood roaming the home before attacking his victims and he had chased down Umphreys before assaulting her.

With the prosecution evidence concluded, Sanders was granted more time to present the defense argument in the case and Shelton scheduled the final part of the hearing for July 12.

