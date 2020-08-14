You have permission to edit this article.
Bloomington loans Decatur fire truck after crash
DECATUR — The Bloomington Fire Department has loaned Decatur a ladder truck after a traffic crash on Sunday.

Decatur Fire Department’s Tower One ladder truck​ was taken out of commission after being hit by a motorist who ran a red light at West Grand Avenue and North Monroe Street, officials said. The driver was later booked on a preliminary charge of drunken driving.

Battalion Chief Jim Ohl told the Herald & Review he estimated damage was in the thousands of dollars. A new replacement truck would cost about $1 million.

The fire department on Friday thanked Bloomington on Facebook for the help. 

"Don't be alarmed when you see the Bloomington ladder truck responding to calls in Decatur the next couple of months," it said.

