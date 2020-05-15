Blue Mound bar has 'anti-corona' party
0 comments
top story

Blue Mound bar has 'anti-corona' party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is issuing a cease-and-desist order to a Blue Mound bar over an “anti-corona” party on Friday night, Herald & Review media partner WCIA-TV reports. 

JB's Hideout at 341 N. Railroad Ave. posted on Facebook that "the time has come to take a stand and we are not backing down."

"It’s pretty simple. If your sick. Stay the hell home," the post says.

Bars and restaurants are closed under the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. 

Officials said failure to comply with the order could result in the liquor license being revoked, order of closure or other liability, WCIA reported. 

13 photos of Decatur's Joyland Amusement Park

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News