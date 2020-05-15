Blue Mound bar has 'anti-corona' party

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is issuing a cease-and-desist order to a Blue Mound bar over an “anti-corona” party on Friday night, Herald & Review media partner WCIA-TV reports.

JB's Hideout at 341 N. Railroad Ave. posted on Facebook that "the time has come to take a stand and we are not backing down."

"It’s pretty simple. If your sick. Stay the hell home," the post says.

Bars and restaurants are closed under the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Officials said failure to comply with the order could result in the liquor license being revoked, order of closure or other liability, WCIA reported.

