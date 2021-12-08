Blue Mound man denies brandishing gun in front of mother, drug dealing from her home

DECATUR — Brylan L. Jones, the adult son accused of brandishing a gun in front of his mother and dealing drugs out of her Blue Mound home, appeared in court Wednesday pleading not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Jones, 22, denied committing armed violence and dealing in cannabis. He also pleaded not guilty to further charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Jones on all counts after a preliminary hearing where Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb gave evidence.

A sworn affidavit signed by Lamb said Jones’s mother had contacted police on the afternoon of Nov. 22 and complained she had been locked out of her home by her son. She is quoted as saying that when she tried to climb back in through a window, she was confronted by Jones who was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine.

Lamb said the woman had earlier tried to throw Jones out of her home and had told him never to return over “issues with his behavior.” Lamb said Jones was on parole from prison and was supposed to be staying at an address in Macon but had been living at his mother’s house instead.

“(She) stated that he had told her that he would return (to her home) and she could not do anything about it,” Lamb added in the affidavit.

Lamb and two deputies escorted the woman into her house and the chief said he found Jones standing in the living room holding what turned out to be a bag of cannabis. Next to him on a coffee table was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and a check revealed the weapon had been reported stolen in Blue Mound. Jones also had a 9mm bullet in the front pocket of his jeans.

Lamb told Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter the total amount of cannabis seized added up to 75 grams (2.6 ounces) and it was divided into several bags.

“And the possession of that amount of cannabis, divided the way it was, in your training and experience, that would be an amount that is not common for personal use but is common for delivery?” asked Rueter.

“Correct,” replied Lamb.

In cross-examination, defense attorney Michelle Sanders asked the chief: “At this point, officer, you don’t have a connection between Mr. Jones and the actual theft of the firearm, correct?” Lamb said that was so.

Sanders also wanted to know if anyone else was present at the mother’s Blue Mound home and Lamb said Jones has two juvenile brothers who were there.

Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 25 and Jones remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $250,000, which means he must post a bond of $25,000 to be released.

A check of court records showed Jones had been sentenced to five years in prison in November of 2019 after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary. He is now also accused of violating his parole.

