Blue Mound man denies looting neighbor's house

BLUE MOUND — Police said a Blue Mound man who claimed his family was owed money by neighbors decided to steal their riding lawn mower and use it to pull a cart loaded with items looted from the neighbors’ home.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said it wasn't hard to follow the trail of the lawn mower on the afternoon of Nov. 6. The affidavit said the tracks stretched across several adjoining yards and deputies reported finding 34-year-old Aaron M. Purcell at the end of the trail standing next to the zero-turn lawn mower.

He is quoted as telling police he had repossessed the mower which he said the neighbors had agreed to buy from his 75-year-old grandmother but failed to make the payments. He denied breaking into their home and taking anything else, according to police.

Deputy Evan Ryan, who signed the affidavit, said police obtained permission from Purcell’s grandmother to search a shed on her land. “Inside the shed were two televisions, multiple tools, fishing gear and a small dirt bike motor,” Ryan said.

These items matched a list of some of the property stolen from the neighbor’s house, which Ryan also noted had been broken into and trashed, with multiple smashed mirrors among the disarray found inside.

“During the investigation deputies were approached by another neighbor… he said he observed Aaron drive through his backyard on a riding lawn mower…” said Ryan. “He said Aaron was pulling a small trailer with several items in it, including fishing gear.”

Purcell appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Nov. 23 and waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. He then pleaded not guilty to charges of residential burglary and criminal damage.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Jan. 4 and is free after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000.