Blue Mound man rescues 3 from burning building

BLUE MOUND — A Blue Mound resident is being recognized for helping a family get out of a burning building last month.
Jeff Hadden woke up early May 3 to see fire coming from a nearby home in the 400 block of South Territim Drive.
The Blue Mound Police Department in a social media post said Hadden tried to open the front doo, but it was locked.
"Jeff was aware there were individuals inside the residence when he started pounding his fists on the side of the house and yelling for the individuals to respond. After a couple of minutes, the individuals were a waken and ran out toward him," the statement said.
The statement said a man, woman and their child were able to escape.
Hadden is receiving the police department's Civilian Life Saving Award for his actions.