Blue Mound mom arrested after slapping 5-year-old daughter across the face

BLUE MOUND — A 22-year-old Blue Mound woman who police said “smacked” her 5-year-old daughter across the face so hard she rocked the child back in her chair is now facing a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was attacked because she did not wish to leave her grandmother’s house and go home with her mother.

The 45-year-old grandmother is quoted as telling police trouble flared on the afternoon of Dec. 27 after she had gotten into an argument with her daughter over the “living situation” at the daughter’s home.

“(The grandmother) said that (her granddaughter) became upset and did not want to go home with (her mother),” the affidavit said. That prompted the child’s mother to slap her daughter across the mouth with an open hand.

The grandmother’s 25-year-old boyfriend told police he had witnessed the blow and said it was struck with enough force to “rock her backwards in the chair.”

Deputies spoke to the child who said her mom had hit her but police said, due to her age, she had difficulty explaining exactly what had happened. Photographs were taken of the girl’s face which showed bruising and a “red mark that appeared to be consistent with the shape of a finger,” according to the affidavit.

The mother was quoted as telling police her own mother had refused to release the child to her and, during the dispute, she had “whooped her (expletive)” by spanking her daughter lightly on the behind twice. But she “continued to deny any claim of smacking (her) across the face.”

Macon County Jail records show the mother was released the day after her arrest after posting a $300 bond on bail set at $3,000. Part of her bail conditions order her to have no contact with her child without the approval of the Department of Children and Family Services.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

