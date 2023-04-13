DECATUR — Clutching placards, while shouting and waving at passing drivers, a new group protesting animal cruelty made its presence felt outside the Macon County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Blue’s Friends said its aim is to be the voice protesting cruelty to all animals, and adds that voice to another Decatur group, Justice for Blue.

Both take their name from Berry Blue, the pitbull that had to be put down after prosecutors allege its owners allowed it to become fatally ill after almost freezing to death.

“We want to bring awareness to the community that animal neglect and cruelty is not acceptable,” said Blue’s Friends member Beth Wallace, a former member of Justice for Blue.

She said another aim of the group is to lend vocal support to the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, which is handling the prosecution of several current animal cruelty cases.

“We feel that it’s important that they know we’re behind them,” said Wallace. “We’re very thankful for what they do.”

Thursday’s protest came on the eve of Blue’s owners returning to court. Mark A. Miller Jr. and Nyssa R. Richardson-Miller are both due to appear Friday after being given time to hire attorneys. The couple deny the animal cruelty charges.

Asked if she thought animal cruelty cases were on the rise, Wallace said there may been an increase, but she also believes more instances of cruelty are being highlighted than ever before.

“It’s coming to the surface and people are learning to speak up,” she added. “If you see something, say something.”

