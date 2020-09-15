Board of health discusses stepping up enforcement of COVID-19 mandates in Macon County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department Board of Health got an update Tuesday about the enforcement efforts as they relate to businesses complying with state and local coronavirus mandates, with an eye toward stepping those efforts up.

“Throughout this time we’ve worked very closely with the state’s attorney office, with the IDPH, with local law enforcement, we’ve worked with Illinois State Police,” said Brandi Binkley, public health administrator, during Tuesday's virtual meeting. “There’s only so much we’ve been able to do. And we’ve done that to ensure we’re doing our due diligence.”

The health department currently has a three-step process after receiving complaints. The first step is an educational phone call. After the second complaint, the health department staff will make a visit to the business. “And we provide education with that visit as well,” Binkley said.

On the third complaint, if the department has jurisdiction over the Macon County business, it may issue a cease-and-desist order. So far, they have not needed to take the third step.

How the health department would enforce masks in businesses was discussed.