Boater's body found by Rock River dam; 1 still missing

DIXON — Authorities have recovered the body of one of two men whose boat capsized in November in the Rock River in northwestern Illinois.

The Lee County coroner identified the man as James Swift, 64, of Forreston. His body was found Friday near a dam in Dixon.

Swift and Kent Dearborn Jr., 33, of Polo have been missing since Nov. 20. A boat trailer was found at the Castle Rock State Park boat launch off Route 2.

A man's body was spotted during the initial search in November, but the current shifted and authorities couldn't reach him.

