Body found in Clinton Lake

CLINTON — Authorities in DeWitt County are investigating after a body was recovered Tuesday morning from Clinton Lake.
DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice said a male in his 60s was brought out of the lake.
The man was pronounced deceased at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was found near the west side access to Clinton Lake.
No further information was immediately available.
Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was located Aug. 26 in the woods south of Peru's Illinois Valley YCMA.
Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
Graduate student Jelani Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24.
A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.
"I just want to hear him call me and say, 'Mama, I just called you because I want to hear your voice,'" Jelani Day's mother said Wednesday.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…
BLOOMINGTON — Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing la…
Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J.J. Day, 25, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family.
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who has been missing.
Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison