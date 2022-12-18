Body found near Hillsboro High School identified

HILLSBORO — Police announced Sunday that the body of a man found in a creek near the Hillsboro High School campus has been identified.

The remains are those of Joshua L. Ernst, 33, who lived in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro chief of police, Randy Leetham, said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday and a police investigation has been underway since the body was first discovered around 3 p.m. Friday.

Leetham said his police department is being assisted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and crime scene experts from the Illinois State Police.

“No further information is available at this time while the investigation is ongoing,” Leetham added.

The discovery of a body so close to the school prompted the shutdown of the campus, with staff announcing on the school Facebook page that all activities scheduled for Friday evening had been canceled. But the school said its events calendar was resumed Saturday with a “Breakfast with Santa” event in the high school cafeteria.

