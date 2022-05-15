Body of Arthur man recovered from Lake Shelbyville

Chicago’s mayor has promised new measures to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Police say the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the giant, mirrored structure. They didn’t immediately release the name of the teen, who was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say at least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release that new measures will be taken “to help prevent events like this from happening,” and that details will be provided later.