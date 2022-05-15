 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Body of Arthur man recovered from Lake Shelbyville

  • 0

SULLIVAN — The body of an Arthur man has been recovered from Lake Shelbyville after an intensive 24-hour search.

Moultrie County Coroner Lynn Reed confirmed the identity of the man as Joseph R. Mast, 33. His remains were found Saturday night and the coroner pronounced him dead at 11:10 p.m.

The search for Mast had started around 11 p.m. Friday after 911 calls reported a man being in the water off the Bo Woods Campground in Sullivan. Deputies from the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately requested assistance from the Moultrie County Dive Team before a mutual aid request also activated the Shelby County Dive Team.

People are also reading…

A news release from Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Gary Carroll said: “The search area was narrowed thanks to the Gateway Search Dogs, Inc., and the two cadaver search dogs and the Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue team and the use of their sonar equipment.”

Chicago birders mourn Monty the piping plover

Carroll said the huge search effort also received assistance from the Effingham and Crawford county dive teams, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police, and both the Sullivan Police Department and the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department.

“The Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer condolences to the Joseph R. Mast family for their loss,” Carroll added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Teen gunned down near Chicago's 'Bean' tourist attraction

Chicago’s mayor has promised new measures to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Police say the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the giant, mirrored structure. They didn’t immediately release the name of the teen, who was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say at least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release that new measures will be taken “to help prevent events like this from happening,” and that details will be provided later.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown discusses Tops mass shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News