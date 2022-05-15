Body of Arthur man recovered from Lake Shelbyville

SULLIVAN — The body of an Arthur man has been recovered from Lake Shelbyville after an intensive 24-hour search.
Moultrie County Coroner Lynn Reed confirmed the identity of the man as Joseph R. Mast, 33. His remains were found Saturday night and the coroner pronounced him dead at 11:10 p.m.
The search for Mast had started around 11 p.m. Friday after 911 calls reported a man being in the water off the Bo Woods Campground in Sullivan. Deputies from the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately requested assistance from the Moultrie County Dive Team before a mutual aid request also activated the Shelby County Dive Team.
A news release from Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Gary Carroll said: “The search area was narrowed thanks to the Gateway Search Dogs, Inc., and the two cadaver search dogs and the Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue team and the use of their sonar equipment.”
Carroll said the huge search effort also received assistance from the Effingham and Crawford county dive teams, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police, and both the Sullivan Police Department and the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department.
“The Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer condolences to the Joseph R. Mast family for their loss,” Carroll added.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid