Boil order issued in Mount Zion. Here are the addresses.

MOUNT ZION — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Mount Zion and a boil water order has been issued.

The break is at Debby and Woodland drives and was the "result of the Ameren gas main replacement project," according to an alert.

Some residents may have low water pressure, the alert said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The boil alert is in effect until Friday for:

Woodland Drive – both sides from Wildwood Drive south to Florian Avenue

Florian Avenue – from Woodland Drive to Public Works Lane

Whitetail Circle – both sides

Fawn Court – both sides

Antler Drive – both sides

Bucks Lair Ct – both sides

Wildwood Drive – both sides from Woodland Drive east to dead end

Ridgewood Court, Sherwood Court, Brentwood Court, Fleetwood Court and Oakcrest Court

The village in a statement said the boil water order remains in effect until customers are notified that is has been lifted. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing and washing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0