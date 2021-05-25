 Skip to main content
Boil order issued in Mount Zion. Here are the addresses.

MOUNT ZION — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Mount Zion and a boil water order has been issued. 

The break is at Debby and Woodland drives and was the "result of the Ameren gas main replacement project," according to an alert.

Some residents may have low water pressure, the alert said. 

The boil alert is in effect until Friday for: 

  • Woodland Drive – both sides from Wildwood Drive south to Florian Avenue
  • Florian Avenue – from Woodland Drive to Public Works Lane
  • Whitetail Circle – both sides
  • Fawn Court – both sides
  • Antler Drive – both sides
  • Bucks Lair Ct – both sides
  • Wildwood Drive – both sides from Woodland Drive east to dead end
  • Ridgewood Court, Sherwood Court, Brentwood Court, Fleetwood Court and Oakcrest Court

The village in a statement said the boil water order remains in effect until customers are notified that is has been lifted. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing and washing. 

