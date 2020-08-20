Bottles of gasoline thrown at Decatur home, fire officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The occupants of a Decatur home say it was targeted early Thursday with bottles of burning gasoline, the fire department said in a statement.

Decatur firefighters were called to 1406 E. Prairie Ave. at 12:35 a.m. to a report of house and vehicle on fire. Fire crews arrived to find a vehicle, parked about 20 feet from the residence, on fire. The house was not, officials say.

While crews were on the scene, occupants of the residence said bottles of burning gasoline were thrown on the front and back doors of the house and another was thrown through a window, the statement said.

The fire department reported that burn marks were seen on the front and back porches of the house and that Decatur police were notified of the suspicious nature of the fires.

The State Fire Marshal's office was called to investigate.

