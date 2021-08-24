Boy, 6, among Decatur shooting victims, police say

DECATUR — Police said one of the victims from Monday evening’s double shooting in Decatur was a 6-year-old boy while the other was an 18-year-old male.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said both were shot in the same incident around 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Burtschi Court.

“Both the wounds were described as non life-threatening,” added Carroll.

He said no arrests have yet been made and did not have information on the circumstances of the shooting, which he described as an active investigation with police seeking information and help.

Anyone with information or tips can call the police at (217) 424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

