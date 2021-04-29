Boyfriend beats girlfriend, tries to coach her on how to deal with police, report says

DECATUR — A Decatur boyfriend who punched and beat his girlfriend, leaving her with bloody head wounds, then tried to coach her on what to say when police arrived in the hope officers would go away, a sworn affidavit says.

But the truth came out when Decatur police saw the woman’s wounds for themselves after telling the boyfriend either he let her open up the front door or they would break it down.

Officer Tyler Nottingham said the 40-year-old woman had gashes measuring three inches and two-inches-long on her forehead that were still bleeding as police looked at them, along with facial swelling.

“(There were) droplets of blood in the restroom, and two sanitary pads with blood on them,” Nottingham said. “(She) indicated she had used the sanitary pads to try and absorb the blood from her head wounds to stop them from bleeding.”