Boyfriend grabs a gun in argument with girlfriend's parents, police say

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur man after a baby shower argument led to him grabbing a gun with the intention of forcing his girlfriend’s parents to apologize to him.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the trouble flared July 10 when the parents, a 54-year-old father and mother, aged 46, arrived at a house on Jeanette Drive for their daughter’s shower.

The affidavit said the 27-year-boyfriend was not present and this later led to an argument between the father and the boyfriend over his no-show.

It culminated with the boyfriend ordering the parents to leave, which they did, according to the statement. But then he was described as arming himself with a .45 caliber pistol and was backing his car onto the street when his girlfriend dashed out of the house and was able to persuade him not to go.

“While meeting (with the boyfriend) he admitted to grabbing the firearm and getting into the vehicle to leave and head toward (the parents’ home) to demand an apology for the verbal argument that occurred earlier,” the affidavit said. It was not clear from the affidavit who had called the sheriff’s office.

The affidavit said the boyfriend’s FOID card is revoked and he is not allowed to own or carry a firearm. He was booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a gun while FOID revoked.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the boyfriend is free after posting a $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

