Boyfriend who tried to firebomb and stab girlfriend to death gets 14 years

DECATUR — Enraged and mentally ill, Manolito D. Conner snapped when he saw his long-time Decatur girlfriend with another man: he hurled a firebomb under her car and stabbed her five times after chasing her inside a crowded building.

On Monday, Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler acknowledged that Conner was mentally ill but also said society deserved to be protected from him. He then sentenced the 54-year-old defendant to 14 years in prison — to be served at 85% — after he had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits said the ferocious attack occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 12, just two days after Conner had bonded out of the Macon County Jail. He had been jailed after getting arrested for a previous battery of the same victim who had lived with him for 20 years and is the mother of his three children.

She was in court for his sentencing, and used her victim impact statement to make a plea for Conner to get help rather than punishment. Sobbing and staring at Conner, who was also in tears, she told him: “I forgive you, Manolito, OK? I do, I just want the right help for you.”

The woman had been severely injured. Police said after the improvised gasoline bomb had erupted under her car outside the Oasis Day and Resource Center for the homeless, she fled inside the building, pursued by Conner.

He had smashed his way through a locked door to get at her and inflicted wounds so severe her right lung filled with blood. But the victim told the court she still cared for the man who had done his best to kill her.

“I was once in love with this man and I do love him still as a person and as my kids’ dad,” she added. “And that will never change. I believe in forgiveness and I ask God to help me through this.”

Conner apologized to the court and said he had become mentally unhinged after one of his children had died, his other children were taken into care and, he claimed, he realized the victim was seeing someone else.

“I needed to get away, I couldn’t take no more of it,” he told the court… I am not a bad person, and this is not me on an everyday basis.”

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead said her client had committed “horrific” acts but this was a man who had snapped under the strain of mental illness. She said he had tried to kill himself in jail by slashing his wrists but had responded well to treatment and counseling received while incarcerated.

Pleading for a sentence of eight years, she added: “He is a good man who made very bad decisions under a highly stressful situation; he needs help, he needs help so that he can be the father that he and his children want him to be.”

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel called for a “lengthy” sentence. He said he worried what might happen if Conner gets back into society and decides not to bother with getting mental health treatment and undergoes another violent outburst.

Friedel told the judge that the public would be better off without Conner “walking around in society next to you and me.”

Geisler, who had a sentencing range of from six to 30 years to choose from, said he had no doubts Conner suffered from mental illness and needed professional help. But he said he had to also protect the public and punish as a deterrent to others in a case he said he found “pretty scary” to contemplate.

“This was an extremely serious situation,” Geisler said. “As I look at the facts of this, I think we are lucky that this isn’t a murder sentence hearing.”

