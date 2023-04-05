DECATUR — Nearly 1,500 allegations of abuse made to the Department of Children and Family Services from Macon County in 2022.

That number is sometimes hard to fathom, said Jean Dubree, director for the Child 1st Center in Decatur.

“There is so much abuse in our community, and we estimate we only know about a third of it,” Dubree said. “It’s overwhelming.”

Dubree was one of the many advocates at the Macon County Courthouse on Wednesday to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and call on residents to do their part to end the cycle.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel grew emotional sharing his perspective as a law enforcement officer.

Twenty years ago, as a young detective, he and colleagues reported to a family home where they discovered an emaciated 6-year-old girl who had been regularly walking for miles just to find food.

Somewhere along her walks, he said, she was being abused.

“This 6-year-old was making the choice to get molested so she could eat,” Brandel said, choking back tears. “That isn’t even the most horrible thing I’ve seen.”

Even more troubling, he said, was that an adult in the child’s life knew about the abuse but never reported it.

Dubree said she thinks some people don’t show as much concern for child abuse prevention as they do for other issues.

“Personally, I was almost outraged in the recent occurrences of, obviously, a dog being left to die and the outrage of ‘let’s paint the town blue' and a protest outside the courthouse,” said Dubree, referring to local efforts last month to honor Berry Blue, a pit bull that died after suffering in freezing weather. A Decatur couple is charged in the animal's death.

“I love animals," Dubree continued. "That part didn't upset me. What upset me is we have had infants and toddlers die in our community and (they) didn't get that much attention.”

Dubree and other members of a group of 10 local organizations calling themselves the Macon County Coalition Against Child Abuse placed 531 pinwheels on the courthouse lawn this week. Those pinwheels represent the number of children in foster care in Macon County.

But those numbers tell only a partial story, said Blaine Smith, director of Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Many children outside the foster system are still abused, she said, while other incidents likely go unreported.

To end all child abuse, Smith said, Macon County needs a major culture shift.

“Our volunteers’ first priority is to keep families together whenever safe and possible. Foster care is only a temporary solution to the problems that we are seeing in our community,” Smith said. “We as a community need to create long-term support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility and help break that cycle for the next generation.”

What’s most important is for adults to recognize the signs of abuse and not be afraid to report it when they see it, Dubree said.

Signs of abuse vary, but could include depression, changes in sleeping patterns, sleep disturbances, self harm, behavior changes or bruises in suspicious places, she said.

Other action steps for those with children in their lives include teaching children about safe and unsafe touching, empowering children to speak up if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable and having clear boundaries about discipline with caregivers and other family members.

People should also know who may be especially vulnerable to abuse, said disability advocate Shirley Pacely.

“Children and youth with disabilities experience abuse at a rate of three times those without disabilities,” Pacely said.

Awareness is ultimately just the first step toward action, Smith said.

Smith and others encourage people to reach out to the organizations associated with the Macon County Coalition Against Child Abuse — CASA, Child 1st, Dove, Macon County Mental Health Board, Baby Talk, Cole Counseling Services, Growing Strong, Delta Sigma Theta, MRI Kids and Sista Girls & Friends — for more resources and volunteer opportunities.

“We are so much stronger when we work together,” Dubree said.