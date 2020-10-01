Bridge work to detour Business U.S. 51 traffic near Elwin

ELWIN — Some motorists coming into Decatur from the south along U.S. 51 will have to alter their route between Macon and Elwin a bit beginning next week.
Starting Monday, Oct. 5, the bridges that take traffic over the bypass lanes of U.S. 51 will be closed to allow for replacement of expansion joints and parapets, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release announcing the project.
Traffic that would usually take the northbound Business U.S. 51 exit or travel on Riley Road will be detoured to the interchange just north of Elwin.
The project is expected to take two months, weather permitting.
Photos: Union members at work in Macon County
090520-dec-union-cover14
Brenda Nailer, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 51, NECA-IBEW Benefits Administration Association in Decatur.
090520-dec-union-cover11
Cheryl Wise, AFSCME Local 612, Macon County Treasurer's Office
090520-dec-union-cover12
Mindy Getz and JC Clark, Teamsters Local 916, Decatur Ambulance Service
090520-dec-union-cover13
Kenny Shafer, United Steelworkers Local 7-838, Mueller Co.
090520-dec-union-cover9
Jeff Seaton, left, and Ryan Gibbens, United Steelworkers Local 193, Fuyao Glass Illinois
090520-dec-union-cover10
Jeff Blackburn, Carpenters Local 270, and Mitch Watts, Laborers Local 159, Christy-Foltz
090520-dec-union-cover8
Pipefitters Local 137 (2)
090520-dec-union-cover4
Debbie Kraft, left, and Rolanda McGee, United Steelworkers Local 193, Fuyao Glass Illinois
090520-dec-union-cover5
Holly Henderson, Jaycie Shugart and Stacey Clark, AFSCME Local 612, Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office
090520-dec-union-cover6
Kin Yanders, United Auto Workers Local 751, Caterpillar
090520-dec-union-cover7
Nate Camel, Carpenters Local 270, O’Shea Builders
090520-dec-union-cover3
Clint Plummer, IBEW Local 51, Clinton Power Station
090520-dec-union-cover1
Andre Buris Jr., United Steelworkers Local 7-838, Mueller Co.
090520-dec-union-cover2
Brian Courtwright, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 51, Ameren Illinois
090520-dec-union-hughes
Tania Hughes, United Steelworkers Local 7-838, Mueller Co.
090520-dec-union-wallace
Jeff Wallace, United Steelworkers Local 193, Fuyao Glass Illinois
090520-dec-union-walker
Jeremy Walker, Carpenters Local 270, Christy-Foltz
090520-dec-union-hackert
Jim Hackert, United Steelworkers Local 7-838, Mueller Co.
090520-dec-union-howse
Jim Howse, United Steelworkers Local 193, Fuyao Glass Illinois
090520-dec-unioin-goforth
Kaleb Goforth, United Steelworkers Local 193, Fuyao Glass Illinois
090520-dec-union-elderring
Mark Elder and Steve Ring, Carpenters Local 270, O’Shea Builders
090520-dec-union-mccoy
Melody McCoy, AFSCME Local 612, Macon County Recorder's Office
090520-dec-union-soper
Mike Soper Jr., International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 51, Ameren Illinois
090520-dec-union-hobbs
Patty Hobbs, United Steelworkers Local 193, Fuyao Glass Illinois
090520-dec-union-creek
Renee Creek, United Steelworkers Local 193, Fuyao Glass Illinois
090520-dec-union-pressgrove
Shelley Pressgrove, AFSCME Local 612, Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office
090520-dec-union-hardeen
Todd Hardeen, United Steelworkers Local 7-838, Mueller Co.
090520-dec-union-hemer
Deb Hemer, Teamsters Local 916, Decatur Ambulance Service
090520-dec-union-force
Donnie Force, Carpenters Local 270, Christy-Foltz
090520-dec-union-bean
Jacque Bean, AFSCME Local 612, Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office
090520-dec-union-bowman
Vickie Bowman, AFSCME Local 612, Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office
090520-dec-union-moretti
Bruce Moretti, United Steelworkers Local 193, Fuyao Glass Illinois
090520-dec-union-crispen
Nick Crispen, Teamsters Local 916, Decatur Ambulance Service
090520-dec-union-cox
Lameka Milsap-Cox, United Auto Workers Local 51, Caterpillar
090520-dec-union-sargent
Matt Sargent, United Auto Workers Local 51, Caterpillar
090520-dec-union-true
Kayla True, United Auto Workers Local 51, Caterpillar
090520-dec-union-fink
Jesse Fink, United Auto Workers Local 51, Caterpillar
