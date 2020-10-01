 Skip to main content
Bridge work to detour Business U.S. 51 traffic near Elwin
ELWIN — Some motorists coming into Decatur from the south along U.S. 51 will have to alter their route between Macon and Elwin a bit beginning next week.

Starting Monday, Oct. 5, the bridges that take traffic over the bypass lanes of U.S. 51 will be closed to allow for replacement of expansion joints and parapets, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release announcing the project.

Traffic that would usually take the northbound Business U.S. 51 exit or travel on Riley Road will be detoured to the interchange just north of Elwin.

The project is expected to take two months, weather permitting.

