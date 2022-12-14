 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Brother questions nature of traffic stop in fatal Decatur shoot-out with police

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is slow motion footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and t…

JAMONTEY O NEAL

DECATUR, IL

DECATUR — The brother of Jamontey O. Neal, the Decatur man who was shot to death in a gun battle with Decatur police, told a coroner’s jury Wednesday that the traffic stop leading to the fatal shooting had been handled too aggressively.

Billangrein Neal said video of the shooting, which has been made public by Decatur police but was not shown to the Macon County Coroner’s jury, supports his view that the police were overly aggressive.

“That wasn't routine, coming up on the car like that. He had his wallet out and he asked them (the police officers) ‘What did he do?’” said Billangrein Neal. “You just don’t walk through no door aggressively, opening up doors and saying things like ‘I’ll shoot you if you don’t get your hands up…” he added, characterizing the police behavior as he saw it.

Neal was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire after his vehicle had been pulled over just before 1 a.m. Oct. 12. On the police side, Sgt. Timothy Wittmer had his hair parted by one bullet and was shot in the finger, foot and arm. Officer Austin Bowman was shot once in the left side of his abdomen.

The shooting was investigated by the Illinois State Police and, based on that report and his own examination of the facts and body cam video from the scene, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter ruled in November that the use of deadly force had been justified.

That was also the conclusion of State Police investigator Justin Lankford, who carried out the shooting investigation and testified at Wednesday's inquest. The jury, which considered their verdict for more than half an hour, also concluded Neal’s death had been a case of "justifiable homicide."

Several jurors had questions about the nature of the traffic stop which Lankford said was legitimate. He did not elaborate but police have said, and Rueter confirmed in his report, that officers had been tipped off that Neal, a convicted felon who was not allowed to be armed, was traveling with weapons.

Police body cam video clearly shows Neal pulling a gun and opening fire, and Lankford carefully took jurors through the shooting stage by stage. He said police were already concerned after they made the traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street because they had seen Neal concealing a gun under his buttocks.

Wittmer had been trying to get Neal out of the car and control the man’s hands when Neal pulled a second handgun out of his waistband, pointed it toward Wittmer’s head, and opened fire.

“At that point Sgt. Wittmer starts falling backwards and Officer Bowman goes down alongside the Mitsubishi Outlander (Neal’s vehicle) and fires his weapon,” said Lankford. “Neal fires… upwards and he comes out towards Wittmer and fires approximately two or three times and then fires two times at Officer Bowman.

“Officer Bowman fires approximately three to four rounds; Wittmer, as he is falling backwards, fires approximately one to two rounds and receives a malfunction (gun jam). Wittmer is seen clearing the malfunction and continues to fire his weapon until the weapon is empty. After Neal has fired approximately four to five rounds, it appears he gets a malfunction in his weapon to where he drops the pistol in the passenger seat and then retrieves a second pistol and then continues to fire approximately two to three more times.”

Lankford said Neal is then seen falling to the ground and Wittmer, having cleared the jam, empties the magazine of his weapon at Neal who is then seen “laying on the ground and not moving.” He would be pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said an autopsy showed Neal would have been dead within minutes: 10 bullets had been recovered from his body which showed a total of 18 different wounds.

Neal was also found to have a cocktail of alcohol and the drug ecstasy in his blood at the time of his death.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

INJURED OFFICER UPDATE

The two injured police officers continue their recoveries. Police Chief Shane Brandel said Sg. Timothy Wittmer has been released for light duty beginning Jan. 3. He is expected to need another surgery but his recovery has proved "much better than anticipated." Officer Austin Bowman has not been released to return to work yet but Brandel said he is expected to be back early next year on light duties. 

