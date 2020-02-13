You are the owner of this article.
Brr! Wind chill to bring temperatures as low as -20 degrees overnight
MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System said a wind chill advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. Friday. 

The agency said very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero are expected in portions of Central, East Central and West Central Illinois. Extended exposure to the freezing conditions could result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia.

Anyone going outside is cautioned to wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

