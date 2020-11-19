Buckle up: Safety patrols will enforce safe driving over the Thanksgiving holiday

DECATUR— Police are reminding Decatur residents to buckle up and drive sober while traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Drivers can expect to see an increase in safety patrols beginning November 20 over the holiday weekend up until the morning of November 30, according to a Thursday statement from the Decatur Police Department.

“On regular days and holidays alike, law enforcement too often sees the results of driving impaired and not wearing a seat belt,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer in the statement. “They are both tragic and preventable. Whether you’re driving cross-country or across the street, please remember to wear your seat belt and make a plan for a sober ride home.”

The press release says impaired driving is a factor in more than 30% of fatal crashes in Illinois and data showing that drug use while driving is increasing.

