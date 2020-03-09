You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
11 bullet casings recovered from shooting scene at Jasper and Grand streets, Decatur police say
0 comments
breaking top story

11 bullet casings recovered from shooting scene at Jasper and Grand streets, Decatur police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man that was shot in early December was shot again Sunday evening.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 22-year-old refused to give police information about the shooting after he was brought to St. Mary's Hospital around 11 p.m. with injuries that were not life-threatening. The man was also uncooperative in December and it's unclear if the two incidents are related, Copeland said.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 10:40 p.m. referencing shots had been fired by an unknown male in a blue Nissan in the intersection of Jasper Street and Grand Street, according to police. 

Police said the shots were fired at a grey vehicle with tinted windows and 11 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News