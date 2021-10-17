 Skip to main content
Bullet hits living room wall after Decatur woman hears gunfire, police report

DECATUR — A 71-year-old Decatur woman said she was watching television with a neighbor Saturday evening when she heard gunfire and a bullet penetrated the house and lodged in the wall of her living room, police report.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the woman had a slight scrape wound to her arm but told police she somehow sustained the injury “by being frightened” after the sound of the gunfire.

Shot, wounded man does not know why he was targeted, Decatur police report

Copeland said the incident happened about 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Oakland Avenue.

“She said she heard about 10 loud gunshots and then she heard a vehicle accelerate northbound on Oakland as if it were leaving in a hurry,” Copeland added. “She said she didn’t look outside.”

Decatur city manager Scot Wrighton discusses the city's strategic planning process. READ MORE HERE. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

