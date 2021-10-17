Bullet hits living room wall after Decatur woman hears gunfire, police report

DECATUR — A 71-year-old Decatur woman said she was watching television with a neighbor Saturday evening when she heard gunfire and a bullet penetrated the house and lodged in the wall of her living room, police report.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the woman had a slight scrape wound to her arm but told police she somehow sustained the injury “by being frightened” after the sound of the gunfire.

Copeland said the incident happened about 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Oakland Avenue.

“She said she heard about 10 loud gunshots and then she heard a vehicle accelerate northbound on Oakland as if it were leaving in a hurry,” Copeland added. “She said she didn’t look outside.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.