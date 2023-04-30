DECATUR — Police report that a 98-year-old Decatur woman had a window in her home shattered by a bullet after gunfire broke out in the street nearby.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with the Decatur Police Department said numerous witnesses had called 911 to report multiple shots fired around 9 p.m. Thursday.

“A bedroom window got shot out in the woman’s house in the 1500 block of North Church Street,” Hagemeyer said. “And she was one of the many who called in about the gunfire.”

Hagemeyer said it didn’t appear the woman’s home was targeted deliberately but “was in the background of whatever was being shot at.”

He said investigating officers recovered two shell casings but the witnesses, apart from hearing the gunfire, had not seen the violence taking place.

