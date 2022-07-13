Burglar cleans out Decatur laundromat; police say he also targeted hospital chapel

DECATUR — A burglar accused of cleaning out all the cash from a Decatur laundromat remains in custody in the Macon County Jail — and police say he’s the same suspect who looted cash from a hospital chapel donation box.

A sworn affidavit said 28-year-old Dustin J. Minor from Danville had been busy stealing from the West Grand Laundromat, 1645 W. Grand Ave., on June 14 when the business owner showed up.

The owner is quoted as telling Decatur police that Minor, accompanied by a woman, left upon the owner's arrival, and he was immediately suspicious of them because they had no laundry.

“(The owner) reviewed the video surveillance system and observed both the man and the woman accessing the cash boxes and removing cash, placing it in a black bag,” the affidavit said.

“...The man also accessed the closet where he removed bank bags containing additional cash. (The owner) estimated the total amount of money stolen from the laundromat exceeds $500.”

Detective Jeremy Appenzeller, who signed the affidavit, said police recognized Minor and they found and arrested him the night of June 30. Minor’s vehicle had been pulled over, police say, within minutes of the defendant burglarizing the cash box inside the chapel at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

Appenzeller said Minor had ripped the donation box off the wall and gathered up the money that had cascaded over the floor. But in the case of the laundromat burglary, the detective said Minor had somehow obtained a set of keys that were used to open cash boxes and the closet.

Minor has been formally charged with burglary in the case of the hospital chapel crime but has yet to enter a plea; he is due in court for a preliminary hearing July 20. He was booked on a preliminary charge of burglary in the case of the laundromat crime and remains in jail with bail set at $52,725, requiring a bond payment of $5,475 for him to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.