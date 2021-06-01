Burglar exiting house through front door caught, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur burglar chose precisely the wrong moment to exit a home carrying two stereo speakers he had just stolen: he emerged from the front door just as two uniformed officers were walking up ready to knock.

A sworn affidavit said the 58-year-old man tried to bluff the female officers on the morning of May 24 by explaining he was helping to clean out the house for the owner, but offered the officers the wrong name for the owner.

Decatur police Officer Kara Flannery, who signed the affidavit, said police had earlier been alerted by the owner who in turn had been told by a neighbor that there was a burglary in progress at his house in the 1100 block of East Locust Street.

Flannery said the man, who had put the speakers down, suddenly took off running and ignored loud “verbal commands to ‘Stop, Police,'’' as he fled out of sight.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

“The male was later located under the front porch of 1344 East Condit St. where it appeared he had pulled away the decorative lattice work in order to hide in the space below the porch,” Flannery added.

Flannery said the man compounded his problems by lying to officers and misidentifying himself by giving the name of his own brother. A check of criminal records showed the man was already wanted on outstanding warrants for burglary and theft and Flannery said he gave the false name in the hope of escaping detection.

“Additionally, (he) admitted to being inside the residence with the intention of finding and stealing any items he could trade for narcotics,” Flannery said.

The man was booked on new preliminary charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, obstructing identification, resisting arrest and causing criminal damage. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $40,000, requiring a $4,000 bond to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.