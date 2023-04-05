DECATUR — Cameron C. Edwards, the Cerro Gordo man who specialized in stealing guns from cop cars and tried to escape during questioning by scrambling up into a drop ceiling at police headquarters, is now starting a nine-year prison sentence.

The 19-year-old defendant was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen weapon. He then received another two years on a charge of attempted escape; an additional sentence of five years for a further charge of burglary was ordered by Macon County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Geisler to run concurrently with the seven-year sentence.

Edwards appeared in court Tuesday and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw the judge dismiss four additional burglary charges and six theft charges. Further charges of possession of a stolen firearm and having no FOID card were also dismissed.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Edwards was caught after a detailed investigation into a spree of gun theft cases that began in May of 2022. The crimes occurred throughout Central Illinois and targeted weapons left in police squad cars, including the sheriff’s office own vehicles.

Police raids at homes in Decatur, Sullivan and Cerro Gordo led to the recovery of six weapons, including several AR-15 rifles.

Edwards was arrested August 30 and police said he admitted committing multiple burglaries to police vehicles with his accomplice, Decatur man Blaine B. Manks.

“In a later interview, Edwards admitted to committing approximately 30 motor vehicle burglaries with Manks in which police vehicles were targeted,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Detective Cody Woods.

“He admitted to traveling throughout Central Illinois to find and target the cars.”

In a bizarre twist to the case, Woods said Edwards made a desperate bid to escape after detectives had briefly left him alone following questioning in an interview room at the sheriff’s office Headquarters monitored by surveillance cameras.

“Detectives… observed him climb onto a table and lift himself into the drop ceiling,” Woods said.

“Detectives responded immediately and, upon entering the interview room, Edwards dropped down onto the table. Edwards stated that he was tired of being in the room.”

Manks, 19, had appeared in court January 19 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to three charges of possession of stolen firearms. The defendant had taken a plea deal that saw the dismissal of 10 additional charges of burglary and theft, six counts of possession of stolen guns and one count each of armed violence and aggravated fleeing police.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards