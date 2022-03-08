Burglar who terrorized Mount Zion Mom and child gets 12 year sentence

DECATUR — Convicted sex offender Stephen J. Heinzeroth, who burst into a Mount Zion apartment and terrorized a pregnant woman and her 6-year-old daughter, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.

Heinzeroth, 31, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown. That saw the defendant plead guilty to a charge of committing residential burglary in the July 12 crime with the intent to commit aggravated assault.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler then agreed as part of the deal to dismiss a charge of home invasion and charges of assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery to a peace officer. Two unrelated charges of shoplifting were also dismissed.

A sworn affidavit from Mount Zion police about the crimes said the female victim was sleeping next to her daughter at 6:40 a.m. when she heard a pounding on her apartment door in the 1500 block of Woodland Drive. She answered it, thinking it was her husband, and instead was confronted by Heinzeroth, a stranger, who had armed himself with the lid of a charcoal grill.

The woman later told police that Heinzeroth was upset and raving, yelling at her that her husband was cheating on her with the defendant’s girlfriend.

“Heinzeroth stated he is a police officer and was holding the lid to a charcoal grill in his hand and threatened to hit her with it,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective Corey Janes.

The woman said she ran to her kitchen and stayed talking with 911 dispatchers as Heinzeroth followed her into the apartment. “She advised Heinzeroth stated he would rape her and throw her daughter into a wood chipper,” Janes said.

Police officers arrived to the sound of the woman’s screams and immediately confronted Heinzeroth and ordered him to back away from the victim. During a subsequent struggle to arrest him, Janes said one officer was elbowed in the face and Heinzeroth had to be shot with a stun gun before he was subdued.

A check of the State Police Sex Offender Registry shows the defendant was previously convicted in LaSalle County of the indecent solicitation of a 14-year-old child over the Internet. The record also shows Heinzeroth has twice been convicted of violating the Sex Offender Registry rules.

Passing sentence, Geisler said the defendant’s criminal history made him liable to Class X sentencing and up to 30 years in prison without his plea agreement.

The judge also granted a defense request to include recommendations for drug abuse and mental health treatment while Heinzeroth is incarcerated.

