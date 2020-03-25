You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burglars break into vape shop, steal hundred dollars worth of supplies, police said
0 comments

Burglars break into vape shop, steal hundred dollars worth of supplies, police said

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say several hundred dollars worth of e-cigarette kits and vaping products were stolen early Tuesday morning from Steam Engine Vaping Co. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the shop at 1691 W. King St. was broken into by someone throwing a brick through the window. A patrol sergeant happened upon the burglary at 2:47 a.m. "before we even received notification from their alarm company," Copeland said.

No suspect information is available and police are currently investigating the burglary, he said. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News