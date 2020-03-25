Burglars break into vape shop, steal hundred dollars worth of supplies, police said

DECATUR— Police say several hundred dollars worth of e-cigarette kits and vaping products were stolen early Tuesday morning from Steam Engine Vaping Co.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the shop at 1691 W. King St. was broken into by someone throwing a brick through the window. A patrol sergeant happened upon the burglary at 2:47 a.m. "before we even received notification from their alarm company," Copeland said.

No suspect information is available and police are currently investigating the burglary, he said.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.