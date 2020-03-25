Burglars break into West King Street vape shop, steal hundred dollars worth of supplies, police say

DECATUR — Police say several hundred dollars worth of e-cigarette kits and vaping products were stolen early Tuesday morning from Steam Engine Vaping Co.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the shop at 1691 W. King St. was broken into by someone throwing a brick through the window. A patrol sergeant happened upon the burglary at 2:47 a.m. "before we even received notification from their alarm company," Copeland said.

No suspect information is available and police are currently investigating the burglary, he said.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

