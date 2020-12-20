See the map: Decatur gun violence leaves 4 wounded, including child, police report

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But just 15 minutes later police were called to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital where a 30-year-old man and his son, aged 10, had arrived after being shot while in the 2400 block of East William Street. Copeland said the man was hit in the arm and the boy had a wound to the wrist and neither injury was described as life-threatening.

This time police recovered 16 fired shell casings, including 13 of the 5.56mm rifle rounds and the rest 9mm handgun rounds. “We’re looking at the possibility that this (and the previous shootings) are connected,” Copeland added, but would not speculate further.

At 8:59 p.m. police were called out to yet another shooting scene, this time in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue, where a 21-year-old man was found inside a residence with a gunshot wound to his right ankle. “A fired shotgun shell and two small caliber shell casings were located just outside the residence,” said Copeland. The detective said it wasn’t clear if the shooting had any connection with the previous violence.

“Other people were present in the house but nobody said they knew anything about why somebody would be shooting at the residence,” Copeland added.