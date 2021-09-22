 Skip to main content
Bus driver cited in Jasper Street collision

The collision between the Alltown Bus Service bus and Cadillac SUV occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday at Jasper and Whitmer streets. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — The driver of the Alltown Bus Service bus involved in a crash Tuesday morning was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at Jasper and Whitmer streets.

Decatur police Lt. Ed Hurst said in an email that a Cadillac SUV was traveling south on Jasper approaching Whitmer when the westbound bus, that had been stopped on Whitmer, pulled into its path.

bus crash

Emergency crews respond Tuesday to a crash involving a vehicle and school bus. 

The Cadillac sustained front end damaged and had to be towed from the scene and debris from the crash struck an unoccupied parked car on Whitmer, Hurst said.

The bus sustained damage to the rear passenger side but was still able to be driven. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said Tuesday that five students were aboard the bus, along with the driver and a staff member.

Swarthout said one student and one staff member were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Hurst said the driver of the Cadillac was also transported to an area hospital for “precautionary reasons” and all hurt parties were treated for minor injuries.

