Bus driver cited in Jasper Street collision

The collision between the Alltown Bus Service bus and Cadillac SUV occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday at Jasper and Whitmer streets.
DECATUR — The driver of the Alltown Bus Service bus involved in a crash Tuesday morning was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m.
at Jasper and Whitmer streets.
Decatur police Lt. Ed Hurst said in an email that a Cadillac SUV was traveling south on Jasper approaching Whitmer when the westbound bus, that had been stopped on Whitmer, pulled into its path.
Emergency crews respond Tuesday to a crash involving a vehicle and school bus.
The Cadillac sustained front end damaged and had to be towed from the scene and debris from the crash struck an unoccupied parked car on Whitmer, Hurst said.
The bus sustained damage to the rear passenger side but was still able to be driven. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said Tuesday that five students were aboard the bus, along with the driver and a staff member.
Swarthout said one student and one staff member were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Hurst said the driver of the Cadillac was also transported to an area hospital for “precautionary reasons” and all hurt parties were treated for minor injuries.
Photos: Intercity Cross Country Meet brings out best boys and girls runners
092221-blm-spt-1boysxcountry
University High sophomore Sachit Muduli flashes a "U" for U High as he is the first to cross the finish line in the Intercity Boys Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-2boysxcountry
University High runner Brandt Henderson takes second place as he crosses the finish line in the Intercity Boys Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-3boysxcountry
Normal Community runner Jonah Kramer takes third place as he crosses the finish line in the Intercity Boys Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-4boysxcountry
University High runner Sachit Muduli leads the pack at the start of the Intercity Boys Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-5boysxcountry
Normal Community runners Tyler Chapman, left, and Jack Thomas get a hand from officials as they complete the Intercity Boys Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-1girlsxcountry
Normal Community sophomore Ali Ince looks to above as she takes first place in the Intercity Girls Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-2girlsxcountry
University High senior Delaney Fitzgerald takes second place in the Intercity Girls Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-3girlsxcountry
University High runner Zoe Carter takes third place in the Intercity Girls Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-4girlsxcountry
Girl runners take off at the start of the Intercity Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092221-blm-spt-5girlsxcountry
University High runner Delaney Fitzgerald, left, and Normal Community's Ali Ince run together as they approach the two-mile mark in the Intercity Girls Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
