Business U.S. 51 improvements slated for this year

And he said it will have to wait a bit longer as the city has expressed interest in a road diet on that portion of Business U.S. 51, which would reduce driving lanes, add green space and improve the overall streetscape.

This is something that could boost neighborhood revitalization efforts but that IDOT has yet to agree to.

"I wish we could be moving on this one, but we've had some difficulty getting IDOT to agree to the fundamental change in scope of this project," Wrighton said. "I'm optimistic that we will clear that soon, in the next couple of months, as they finish some preliminary design."

The council also approved a resolution authorizing the city to use motor fuel tax funds for its portion of the project and an ordinance prohibiting encroachments on the right of way.

Council members noted that the poor condition of many area roads is a common topic they hear when speaking to constituents.

"For many years, council members received comments from citizens about the conditions of these state roads and it's good to see some improvement," said council member David Horn.