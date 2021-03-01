Business U.S. 51 improvements slated for this year

DECATUR — Improvements to a dilapidated stretch of Business U.S. 51 between Pershing Road and Interstate 72 are expected to be undertaken this year.
The Decatur City Council on Monday voted to approve a trio of related items, including an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for the city to pay up to $7,200 to cover its portion of the project.
The work will include overlaying the road with new asphalt, ADA sidewalk improvements, pedestrian signal improvements and bridge joint replacements.
The city's portion will help cover traffic signal revisions at Business U.S. 51's intersections with Ash Avenue and Mound Road.
IDOT, which maintains the road, first signaled plans for improvements in 2019, when Business U.S. 51 was included in the agency's five-year highway improvement program. Many of the projects listed were to be funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital construction program.
As listed, the improvements to Business U.S. 51 would have stretched further south to Eldorado St.
However, city manager Scot Wrigthon said the southern portion was always to be done as a separate project.
And he said it will have to wait a bit longer as the city has expressed interest in a road diet on that portion of Business U.S. 51, which would reduce driving lanes, add green space and improve the overall streetscape.
This is something that could boost neighborhood revitalization efforts but that IDOT has yet to agree to.
"I wish we could be moving on this one, but we've had some difficulty getting IDOT to agree to the fundamental change in scope of this project," Wrighton said. "I'm optimistic that we will clear that soon, in the next couple of months, as they finish some preliminary design."
The council also approved a resolution authorizing the city to use motor fuel tax funds for its portion of the project and an ordinance prohibiting encroachments on the right of way.
Council members noted that the poor condition of many area roads is a common topic they hear when speaking to constituents.
"For many years, council members received comments from citizens about the conditions of these state roads and it's good to see some improvement," said council member David Horn.
The council also approved a $1.12 million contract with Decatur-based Dunn Company for a work on a portion of its annual street improvements program.
About 2.74 miles of the city’s 825 miles of roads will be rehabilitated as part of the project, which will be funded mostly through local motor fuel tax funds. The project will mostly include asphalt milling and overlay work on streets where replacing distressed surfaces now can prevent costlier work later.
Here’s where the work will take place:
Proposed Decatur street improvements:
|Street
|Begin
|End
|Surface treatment
|Length (miles)
|S. Nelson Blvd.
|South of Powers Blvd.
|E. Wood St./U.S. 36
|Reconstruct with full depth asphalt and stabilized soil
|.64
|N. 33rd. St.
|Lake Shore Dr.
|E. William St.
|Asphalt overlay
|.82
|E. Eldorado St.
|33rd St.
|Lake Shore Dr.
|Asphalt overlay
|.34
|E. Prairie St.
|End of street
|Lake Shore Dr.
|Asphalt overlay
|.35
|N. Country Trail
|End of street
|McKinley Ave.
|Mill and overlay
|.18
|E. Marietta St.
|N. Water St.
|Decatur-Macon County Operations
|Mill and overlay
|.06
|E. Marietta St.
|N. Warren Ave.
|N. MLK Jr. Dr.
|Mill and overlay
|.24
|E. Orchard St.
|N. Water St.
|Decatur-Macon County Operations
|Mill and overlay
|.11