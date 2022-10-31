Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters

HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards.

The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when fire crews responded to a vehicle that had plowed into a concrete overpass. The driver emerged injured, but not seriously, and was taken to hospital for treatment according to Steve Gambrill, the Harristown fire chief.

By 9:30 p.m. that night they were in action again, this time for a major house fire in the 6000 block of West McKinley Road. Gambrill said his crews arrived to find a single-story home engulfed in flames and the house already beyond saving.

Mutual aid arrived from Niantic, Warrensburg, South Wheatland, Hickory Point and Latham as firefighters fought to contain the blaze and deal with its aftermath. Gambrill said the lone occupant had gotten out safely and the cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews finally left the scene at 2:36 a.m. but were back in action again at 6:17 a.m. Saturday. This time they were providing mutual aid to Warrensburg Fire Protection District after a gasoline tanker truck rolled on County Highway 21 (the Kenny Blacktop) south of Park Road.

Gambrill said one of the 8,000 gallon tanker’s three compartments ruptured but, fortunately, there was no fire. The chief said the operation to deal with it went smoothly with Mount Zion firefighters bringing a “crash rescue truck” capable of pumping high volumes of foam ready to deal with any fire risk.

Gambrill also had high praise for Lugari Auto & Truck Service Center which dealt with the disabled tanker truck.

“They are the ones who got that thing back up on its wheels and they did an outstanding job,” he added. He said the driver was hurt but also understood his injuries were not serious.

Gambrill said the recent flurry of calls are rounding out a year that has been anything but routine. “We haven’t increased our population or anything like that but our all volume has increased a bunch,” he said

“It’s amazing: we’re going to be looking at, oh, probably around a little over 300 calls again this year and we used to run 200 and think we were busy. It’s just the way it is now.”

The chief, who celebrated his 55th year with his fire protection district Oct. 17 and has been chief for 41 of those years, obviously knows a thing or two about leadership.

Appropriately enough, he was talking to the Herald & Review on Monday while heading north to upper Michigan to teach firefighter leadership skills as an instructor with the Illinois Fire Service Institute.

“It’s really a fun class, really a unique class, and there is nothing like it in the United States,” said Gambrill. “I enjoy it and I’ve been teaching since 2012.”

Having reached the age of 72, he had been thinking about retirement but said different “unforeseen happenings” cropped up and retirement remains on the back burner for now. He said he still derives immense satisfaction from what he does and remains particularly proud of his firefighters.

“I’ve been blessed,” he said. “The good Lord has taken care of me.”